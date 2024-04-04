Bruce Springsteen signs school excuse note for young fan

The legendary rocker spotted an 11-year-old named Genevieve holding a sign that read “Skipping school, sign my note?” during his show at the Chase Center on Sunday,The Boss responded to the young girl’s attempt to get out of class with some class of his own, getting down on one knee to sign the note before handing it back and blowing her a kiss.

“No words!!!!! To be in such close proximity to greatness was more than I had ever expected,” wrote Karen Pitcher Scovell, Springsteen has delivered for students at previous events, once signing an attendance note for a fifth grader who was at the rocker’s “Born To Run” book signing in 2016, “He came to the Free Library of Philadelphia to meet me and to get a copy of my book,” read the attendance note which got inked by the Boss himself.A New York father, Patrick Pipino, took matters into his own hands in 2016 when he wrote an excuse for his two daughters — both Springsteen fans — to be tardy from schoo

