Bruce Power provides notice of intent to begin impact assessment for Bruce C - constructconnect.com

TIVERTON, ONT. — Bruce Power has announced it has notified the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) of its intent to launch an impact assessment for potential new nuclear generation on the Bruce Power site at Tiverton, Ont.

The development at what is termed Bruce C would supplement power generation at the Bruce A and B sites, stated a release. A framework released by the province in July, and the associated pre-development work, was based on development up to 4,800 megawatts of power.The impact assessment would include early community, Indigenous and public engagement.

Bruce Power stated it will incorporate feedback from its early engagement activities into an Initial Project Description, set to go to the IAAC in early 2024. Bruce Power’s letter of intent stated there is adequate space on the 932 hectare site, with connections to existing transmission corridors, and that the project “is supported by a skilled workforce and an engaged and supportive local community.” headtopics.com

"The company is advancing this process in a proactive, open and transparent manner in order to engage Indigenous peoples, our communities and the public early in the process as a planning tool to meet Ontario's long-term energy needs," stated James Scongack, Bruce Power's chief development officer, in the release.