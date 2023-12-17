Brother's Plan to Celebrate Sister's Love

“Hi, Tooth Fairy! It’s Lexi,” the girl smiles into the camera, revealing a missing front tooth. “Thank you for going to all the houses and collecting all the tooths.” The video shows one of the small ways Lexi Townsin could be kind to others, and why her big brother Felix was trying to find a big way to show his gratitude for Lexi on her upcoming birthday. “Lexi’s always spreading love,” the 13-year-old says. “ just makes you feel like you’re the best person ever.

”“ she somehow managed to still display love even when she was in excruciating pain,” Felix says. And somehow, despite it being just weeks since the anniversary of her unexpected death when she was six, and just days before what would have been her 10th birthday, Felix came up with a plan to celebrate his sister.“It would make me so happy to see her love spreading around the world,” Felix says in the video as Lexi’s therapy dog Max seems to bark in agreemen





