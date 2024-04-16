Brooklyn Nets Targeting Jordi Fernandez as New Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets are targeting Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez to be their new head coach , ESPN reported Monday night.
The Nets fired Jacque Vaughn after starting the 2023-24 season 21-33, and they finished 11-17 under interim coach Kevin Ollie. According to ESPN, Nets general manager Sean Marks conducted numerous interviews with candidates, and Fernandez passed the initial phase to talk directly with team owner Joe Tsai.Fernandez, a 41-year-old native of Barcelona, Spain, is currently the head coach of the Canadian national team, which he led to a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He also has served as an assistant coach for the Spanish and Nigerian national teams.
His first NBA work experience was serving as a player development coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2009-13. He spent a year as an assistant and two years as head coach of the Cavaliers' G League affiliate in Canton, Ohio, before working as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets from 2016-22.Brooklyn finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, four games out of the final play-in position.
Brooklyn Nets Jordi Fernandez Head Coach Sacramento Kings Canadian National Team
