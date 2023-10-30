Brookfield is a great company, but it has a big flaw for investors

) is a giant international conglomerate with $850 billion in assets. It can trace its roots back over a century. Its businesses include asset management, real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, insurance, and more.

It’s a great business success story. Too bad that it seems to go out of its way to confuse its investors. Several years ago, the company began to spin off some of its operations into separate units, partially owned by the parent company and partially by outside investors. That led to the creation of). Some of these spin-offs became popular with investors, others not so much. The moves raised more equity capital for the company to reinvest, and eventually won market acceptance.

Then came a share distribution that left investors with spinning heads. Last December, the parent company, which had been known as Brookfield Asset Management (), was renamed Brookfield Corporation, with a new trading symbol of BN in Toronto and New York. Shareholders retained their stock in BN and also received one share of the new Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for every four shares of BN owned. headtopics.com

In short, the new BAM was a more tightly focused company. If you owned 100 shares of the old BAM, you now owned 100 shares of BN plus 25 shares of the new BAM after the distribution. Based on the emails I received, it took a while for investors to grasp what had happened. Now Brookfield has introduced a new twist that has shareholders wondering what to do. Here’s an email I received last week.

“We are an Ottawa couple 82 and 79 years old. We own shares Brookfield Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management in our TFSA accounts. We have just received notice of a tender offer from Brookfield to which we must reply soon. We are currently away in France. We find this tender offer very confusing. Can you shed some light on it?,” ask Marsha and Warren B.) on a one-for-one basis. The offer is open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and allows up to 40 million shares to be exchanged. headtopics.com

