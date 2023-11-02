Brooke Shields Says Bradley Cooper Helped Her Through 'Surreal' Seizure Incident

Shields said she was “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue” before being loaded into an ambulance and given oxygen, with her former co-star Cooper holding her hand. “I didn’t have a sense of humor,” the “Suddenly Susan” star admitted. “I couldn’t really get any words out.”Brooke Shields recalled the surreal experience of finding her friend Bradley Cooper at her side after she was surprised by a grand mal seizure in September.“But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand.

The “Star Is Born” filmmaker ended up on the scene after a sommelier at L’Artusi tried to reach Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy. In messages relayed by various assistants, Cooper, who was already close to L’Artusi, rushed to help.

Though the seizure seemed to come out of nowhere to Shields, her doctors later told her that her body was reacting to dangerously low sodium levels. “I flooded my system, and I drowned myself,” she told Glamour. “I was drinking too much water because I felt dehydrated because I was singing more than I’ve ever sung in my life and doing a show and a podcast. So they were just like, ‘Eat potato chips every day.’”Bradley Cooper Admits He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ And Sober After Battle With Substance AbuseRealness delivered to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.