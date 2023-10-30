Broadcom and VMWare Say $61 Billion Deal Will Close ‘Soon’

Ares Raises $6.

Top-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.A top-performing Asia stock picker is pocketing gains in Japanese exporters on bets the yen’s tumble is nearing an end, and is instead buying Chinese shares that have become cheap. Read more ⮕

Xi Seen Tightening Grip on Finance at Twice-a-Decade ConferencePresident Xi Jinping is set to further tighten his control of China’s $61 trillion financial industry as he gathers state leaders and top bankers to set the direction over the next five years. Read more ⮕

Upcoming Economic Reports and Earnings Releases in CanadaAir Canada, Statistics Canada, Shopify Inc., and Enbridge Inc. are set to release their third-quarter results and economic reports this week, providing insights into the Canadian economy, job market, and various industries. Read more ⮕

Tesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchEven as the supercharged rally in Tesla Inc. cools on weaker sales growth, expectations are ramping up for China’s top electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. thanks to record-high profits. Read more ⮕

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging Loss(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. plans to halve its profit forecast for the current fiscal year to around ¥100 billion ($668 million) due... Read more ⮕