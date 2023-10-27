Brittney Griner honoured by the WNBA for her off-the-court community impact

Griner returned to the US in December 2022 after being detained in Russia in February that year. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

The WNBA said it was Griner’s “extensive work in championing the safe return of wrongful detainees overseas and helping marginalized communities in Phoenix” that earned her the season-long recognition.Last year, the two-time Olympic gold-medalist spent nearly 10 months in Russian custody stemming from alleged drug charges. Griner, who the US State Department deemed wrongfully detained, was released last December in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The BOFH campaign highlights Americans who are being held hostage or detained overseas. Griner founded the shoe drive in 2016 after noticing unhoused persons in the Phoenix area walking without shoes. Since then, nearly 2,000 people have received shoes, according to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.“I know the opportunity, privilege and responsibility I have to make a difference in the lives of others, and I’ll always remain committed to that,” said Griner in a Friday press release. headtopics.com

On Thursday, Griner was one of 16 players named to USA Basketball's roster for the team's upcoming training camp and two exhibition games - the first of which will be played on November 5 versus the University of Tennessee.

