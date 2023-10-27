Britney Spears' Memoir Is A Compelling — And Devastating — Read

had sold millions of albums, released five No. 1 hits, completed multiple world tours, bore two children, and endured intense media scrutiny of her darkest moments.

Before you write that off as a typical occurrence in the entertainment industry, consider this passage from Spears’ new memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which describes her reaction to Madonna holding up a video shoot for hours to fix a seam on her suit.

Those moments of reflection are what make “The Woman in Me” a compelling — and devastating — read. Forget the “juicy” tidbits that have been splashed across headlines leading up to the book’s release on Oct. 24. The memoir is not a tabloid tale or a Justin Timberlake takedown.The most gripping part of the book is Spears’ account of the horrific treatment she faced under the 13-year conservatorship led by her father. headtopics.com

Yes, Spears became famous quickly with the help of the music industry machine. But she also worked extremely hard and performed at a very high level for years (revisit some of the choreography and acrobatics in early videos and tours). So often, women artists do not spend enough time unpacking their own artistic strengths in their books and documentaries.

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child-robot,” she writes. “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. … I became more of an entity than a person onstage.”Spears explains how the conservatorship stole her joy and creativity as a performer. Because she suffered in silence for so long, it feels almost revolutionary when she speaks directly to her loyal fans about this period of “sleepwalking” through her shows. headtopics.com

