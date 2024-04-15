British Columbians in Construction Sector Not Being Paid on Time

British Columbians are not being paid on time for completed work in the construction sector .
Why should anyone have to wait to be paid for completed work? With soaring affordability concerns and many people living paycheque to paycheque, it’s unfathomable that those who build B.C.’s homes and hospitals are not being paid on time. They should not be forced to bear unfair risk, interest charges, legal fees, and inflation cutting into their operating budgets. Their employees should not feel the impact of layoffs, job insecurity, or missed training opportunities because of a failure in the system that places everyone at risk.
A recent report by the Sage Policy Group found that B.C.’s lack of prompt-payment legislation heavily impacts companies with 20 employees or less. These small businesses often have to enter into protracted contract disputes to settle late payments. The federal government and almost every other major province have either enacted or significantly advanced plans to enact prompt-payment legislation.
