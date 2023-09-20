British Columbians Complain About Expensive Mobile Phone Costs

If we were to pinpoint the favourite pastime of British Columbians, complaining about mobile phone costs would be up there with expressing dismay at the quality of the Vancouver Canucks’ goaltending. Years go by, political vows are made, mergers are explored and accepted, and residents of the province remain keenly aware that they are paying significantly more for connectivity than counterparts in other countries. Research Co.

and Glacier Media ask mobile phone users about their experience every two years. The numbers this month are not great. More than seven in 10 (72 per cent, up two points since our September 2021 survey) describe the cost of their mobile phone plan as “very expensive” or “moderately expensive,” while just 27 per cent (down two points) deem it “moderately cheap” or “very cheap.” Mobile phone users aged 18 to 34 and aged 35 to 54 in British Columbia are more likely to claim they are paying too much (73 per cent each) than those aged 55 and over (63 per cent





