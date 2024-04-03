British Columbia to Require Speed-Limiter Devices on Commercial Trucks

The British Columbia Transportation Ministry has announced that commercial trucks weighing more than 11,793 kilograms and built after 1994 will be required to have speed-limiter devices installed. The devices will limit the vehicles' speed to 105 kilometres per hour. This new requirement is a result of amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act and will be mandatory starting from April 5. Drivers found without a device or with one that is improperly programmed will face fines.

Some vehicles, such as emergency vehicles and motorhomes, are exempt from this requirement. Other provinces, like Ontario and Quebec, already have similar regulations in place

