British Columbia Seeks to Overturn Court Judgment on Drug Use Legislation

British Columbia’s government is seeking to overturn a B.C. Supreme Court judgment that suspended legislation designed to curb illicit drug use in public places as the province struggles to contain a worsening overdose crisis. The toll of that crisis has reached a grim new magnitude: B.C.’s coroner reported Wednesday that the province set a record in 2023 for overdose deaths from unregulated drug use after 2,511 British Columbians died last year. Drug deaths in B.C.

have climbed every year for the past decade, save for a dip in 2019., the first of its kind in Canada. The pilot project, which required federal approval, launched on Jan. 31, 2023. Since then, adults in B.C. have not been arrested or charged for possessing small amounts of certain illegal drugs most commonly associated with overdoses, nor are their drugs seized.passed the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act in November, which would have allowed police to fine or imprison people who refuse to comply with orders not to use drugs in certain outdoor locations, including places frequented by childre





