British Columbia Records Net Loss in Interprovincial Migration for the First Time in a Decade

British Columbia had more people moving out to other provinces in 2023 than those coming in the opposite direction for the first time in more than a decade, according to figures from Statistics Canada. B.C. recorded a net loss of 8,624 people in interprovincial migration last year, something that hasn't happened since 2012. B.C.

Premier David Eby said in response to the numbers that he is aware of the concerning trend and is taking the issue "head on," especially when it comes to improving affordability for young people in the province. "The concern that I have, and that the figures around interprovincial migration raised generally, is making sure that we're supporting, in particular, young people in British Columbia," Eby said. "We want them to see a future here.

