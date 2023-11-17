British Columbia Emerges as Energy and Clean-Tech Powerhouse

With new heavy oil and liquefied natural gas terminals and a new hydroelectric dam nearing completion, as well as new green hydrogen production and biodiesel refineries in the works, and carbon capture companies reaching $1 billion valuations, British Columbia has become quite the energy and clean-tech powerhouse. Roughly $90 billion worth of energy mega-projects are nearing completion in B.C.

– the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink pipeline, and Site C dam – with tens of billions of dollars of further investments still to come in other energy projects in the queue, including two LNG terminals led by First Nations (Cedar and Ksi Lisims LNG), green hydrogen and ammonia production proposals, and new renewable energy and transmission projects. “In 2022, Canadian energy exports were $236 billion dollars, which is one-third of all Canada's exports,” Jeff Kucharski, senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said Thursday at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT) energy foru

