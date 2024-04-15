British Columbia Celebrates Planting 10 Billion Seedlings for Reforestation

SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia officials are celebrating the planting of 10 billion seedlings since reforestation efforts began nearly a century ago.

Ralston says in a statement that it's easy to get lost in the large number, but there's a human story behind the effort.He says 10 billion seedlings means 10 billion pairs of hands and shovels turning over the earth since the work began in 1930.

