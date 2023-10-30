Britain working for humanitarian pause in Gaza, foreign minister says

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsABU DHABI (Reuters) - Britain is trying to arrange a temporary cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip so that more humanitarian aid can be delivered to the besieged Palestinians, its foreign secretary said on Monday.

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that humanitarian aid was trickling into Gaza but the volume needed to be increased significantly.

"We're working extensively with the Egyptians, with the Israelis, and others to try and have a humanitarian pause, temporary pause so that we can get that humanitarian aid to the people that need it," Cleverly told Reuters at the British Ambassador's residence in Abu Dhabi. headtopics.com

Israel took action after Hamas gunmen mounted a cross-border assault on Oct. 7. Israeli authorities say the militants killed some 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages. Cleverly is due to meet with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan later on Monday.

