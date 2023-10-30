Britain to push ahead with rules for cryptoassets

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsLONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it would put forward legislation to implement its first set of rules to regulate the crypto sector, requiring market participants to be authorised before they can offer services to consumers.

The finance ministry said it would move ahead as proposed in an earlier public consultation, requiring firms undertaking cryptoasset activities to be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as Britain introduces rules similar to those already approved in the European Union.

"In response to calls for further clarity on timelines, and to accelerate the overall implementation programme, the government’s aim is for phase 2 secondary legislation to be laid in 2024, subject to Parliamentary time," the ministry said in a feedback statement. headtopics.com

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕