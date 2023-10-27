Britain’s Tevva Motors mulls legal action against ElectraMeccanica after failed merger

The aborted merger between ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (EM) and Britain’s Tevva Motors Ltd. appears headed to court.

“Tevva gave full and open access at every point in the process to ElectraMeccanica’s advisers and management, with full financial due diligence prior to signing the definitive agreement,” Tevva said in its Oct. 23 statement.

Tevva said the merger was terminated with “no regard to the agreement termination protocol, and will be seeking recourse through due legal process.” The company, still incorporated in British Columbia though its operations are now based in Mesa, Ariz., announced Oct. 4 it was unilaterally cancelling the merger. headtopics.com

Under terms of the agreement, ElectraMeccanica said it expected Tevva to repay a loan it provided, with interest, no later than Jan. 2. ElectraMeccanica was founded in Vancouver in 2015 to build the Solo single-seat three-wheel battery electric commuter vehicle. It abandoned the effort earlier this year amid design and certification problems, leaving its new Mesa plant idle.

ElectraMeccanica said it will keep looking for “strategic third-party opportunities.” Before the merger it had a deal with Volcon Inc. and its manufacturing partner GLV to build the Stag, a four-wheel recreational off-road EV, at the Mesa plant. headtopics.com

