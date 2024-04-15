Britain's Foreign Secretary describes Iran's attack on Israel as a failure

Britain 's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Monday described Iran 's attack on Israel as"almost total failure". Cameron told Sky News that the U.K. does not support a retaliatory strike after Iran on Saturday launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at Israel , the vast majority of which were intercepted.

This is the moment Iran launched more than 300 drone and missile attacks on multiple cities in Israel for the first time. Tehran’s attack is in retaliation to an airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, Syria which killed two generals and several of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers earlier this month. Iran told local media that the attack “achieved all its objectives”, and warned it would use greater force if Israel retaliates.

Ukraine has used British cruise missiles to hit a Russian military headquarters in the occupied city of Luhansk in the east of the country, a military source has told Sky News. The Storm Shadow missiles - launched by Ukrainian aircraft - targeted the command base for Russian ground troops on Saturday in what the source described as a "heavy blow" for the Russian armed forces.

