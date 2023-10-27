Brier set to return Kelowna for first time since 1968

PublishedKELOWNA, B.C. — For the first time since 1968, Kelowna, B.C. will be hosting the national men's curling championship.

Curling Canada made the announcement Friday that the Montana's Brier will be held in the Okanagan city in 2025.Kelowna was supposed to host the tournament in 2021 but it was instead moved to a bubble in Calgary due to the pandemic.

It will be the eighth time the event has been held in B.C., with the most recent edition happening in 2014 in Kamloops.“We couldn’t be happier to see Kelowna get this opportunity to bring the Montana’s Brier back to the Okanagan after nearly 60 years,” said Danny Lamoureux, interim Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. headtopics.com

