While working with people who are striving to improve their mental health, one of the issues that commonly crops up is around adjusting the way that one thinks about things and the impact this can have on one's mental health.

One of the most common of these is black and white thinking - also referred to as all or nothing thinking - which causes people to see things as totally good or bad with no room for any middle ground or acknowledgement that there is a sliding scale in which various events fall somewhere between.

When announcing this change, Prime Minister Trudeau trumpeted this as proof that the Liberals are listening to Canadians and made this change solely on this basis, while the Conservatives have no plan for climate change. headtopics.com

"Life is very complex, and black and white thinking creates simple solutions that rarely accommodate this complexity and lead to division when what is needed is for people to come together in common purpose."Both leaders would have us engage in black and white thinking regarding the approach of their opponent to climate change, and Canadians would be ill-served if we fall into this trap.

The Conservatives state they would totally remove the carbon tax to relieve the burden on Canadians and incentivize alternate sources of energy; sounds good, but details are almost non-existent about how this could be done, and they have been very vocal about their total support for the oil and gas industry that is the major driver of human-caused climate change. headtopics.com

Climate change is putting our planet at risk, and we need to make changes now; at the same time, not everyone is equipped equally to be able to make the necessary changes.

