Brazil to Target Less Ambitious Fiscal Outcome for 2025

-- Brazil will target a less ambitious 2025 fiscal outcome than previously indicated, likely disappointing investors who are eager for strong signs that the government plans to control spending and limit deficits.S&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets Wrap

The change is likely to increase pressure on the real, he said, adding that the primary fiscal balance to stabilize Brazil’s debt should be at least 1 percentage point higher. Complicating matters, Brazil’s Congress will hold elections for the heads of the lower house and Senate at the beginning of next year. Some government officials fear the campaigns and vote could make it harder to approve a change as important as the fiscal target.

NEW YORK -A key Federal Reserve facility that takes in cash from money market funds and others saw inflows drop sharply on Monday. The U.S. central bank's reverse repo facility took in $327.1 billion, down $80.2 billion from Friday, marking the lowest level of inflows since the facility took in $293 billion on May 19, 2021.

Brazil Fiscal Outcome Government Spending Control Deficit Limitation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazil Will Water Down Key 2025 Budget Target as Spending RisesBrazil will target a less ambitious 2025 fiscal outcome than previously indicated, likely disappointing investors who are eager for strong signs that the government plans to control spending and limit deficits.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Brazil readies new 2025 fiscal target of 0.1% primary surplus, sources sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Brazil again postpones visa requirements for U.S., Canada and Australia, this time until 2025Brazil's government has postponed until April 2025 tourist visa exemptions for citizens of the U.S., Australia, and Canada that had been scheduled to end on Wednesday.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Brazil again postpones visa exemptions for citizens of U.S., Canada and Australia until April 2025The decision marks the third time Brazil has delayed the visa requirement since President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office in 2023

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Brazil again postpones visa requirements for US, Canada and Australia, this time until 2025RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government has postponed until April 2025 tourist visa exemptions for citizens of the U.S., Australia, and Canada that had...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Bank of Canada lifts 2024 growth forecast, sees inflation hitting target in 2025Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »