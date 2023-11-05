Brazil Submits Letter of Intent to Host 2027 Women's World Cup

Brazil has submitted a letter of intent to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, according to the country's Minister of Sports Andre Fufuca. The documents were presented to FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Copa Libertadores final in Rio de Janeiro. Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, and Mexico have also expressed interest in hosting the tournament.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Schools in Jerusalem, Brazil and India among world's best in global prizesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SHERDOGDOTCOM: UFC Fight Night 231 Weigh-in Results: 4 Fighters HeavyThe Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Brazil with an exciting heavyweight clash atop the card.

Source: sherdogdotcom | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Brazil's Workers Party slams Israel for holding Brazilians in GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Brazil's Workers Party slams Israel for holding Brazilians in GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: GM cancels 1,245 layoffs at factories in Brazil, union saysThe announcement was made a day after a Brazilian labor court rejected the U.S. automaker's request for an injunction to maintain the layoffs. Saving the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: GM cancels 1,245 layoffs at factories in Brazil, union saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »