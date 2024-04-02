Brazil's Central Bank Requests Increase in Discretionary Budget

Brazil's central bank has requested a 20.4% increase in its 2024 discretionary budget, citing operational and security risks due to a lack of funds. The bank sent a letter to Brazil's Planning Ministry in March, asking for an additional 66.

6 million reais ($13.2 million) to properly maintain its operations. Insufficient budget could impact the bank's ability to participate in G20 meetings, which Brazil is presiding over this year.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly.



