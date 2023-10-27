Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in January

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWire(Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Friday it would hold auctions starting on Monday to roll over $15.5 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on Jan. 2.

The central bank said in a statement that daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed. The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Invitation Homes trims annual core FFO forecastExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Mexican distiller Becle posts 88% drop in Q3 net profitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Raymond James profit holds steady as dealmaking lull offsets interest income boostExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Australia's Coles sees Q1 sales jump nearly 4% on at-home consumptionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Pro-Israel resolution is first act from new US House leaderExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Pro-Israel resolution is first act from new US House leaderExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕