Brazil central bank cuts rates by 50 bps, signals further reductions ahead

"If the scenario evolves as expected, the committee members unanimously anticipate further reductions of the same magnitude in the next meetings, and judge that this pace is appropriate to keep the necessary contractionary monetary policy for the disinflationary process," said the central bank in its decision's statement.

The prospect of higher long-term U.S. interest rates has led to a tightening of global liquidity and strengthening of the dollar, adding to inflation pressures in emerging markets like Brazil. Policymakers also reiterated that the overall extent of the easing cycle over time will depend on a range of factors, including the inflation dynamics and the output gap, emphasizing the need to maintain a tight policy until the disinflationary process solidifies and inflation expectations align with targets.

Last week, Lula said his government did not need to erase its primary budget deficit next year, as previously proposed to Congress under new fiscal rules, given the importance of public funding for priority projects and construction investments.

