Brazil central bank cuts rates by 50 bps, signals further reductions ahead

"If the scenario evolves as expected, the committee members unanimously anticipate further reductions of the same magnitude in the next meetings, and judge that this pace is appropriate to keep the necessary contractionary monetary policy for the disinflationary process," said the central bank in its decision's statement.

The prospect of higher long-term U.S. interest rates has led to a tightening of global liquidity and strengthening of the dollar, adding to inflation pressures in emerging markets like Brazil. Policymakers also reiterated that the overall extent of the easing cycle over time will depend on a range of factors, including the inflation dynamics and the output gap, emphasizing the need to maintain a tight policy until the disinflationary process solidifies and inflation expectations align with targets.

Last week, Lula said his government did not need to erase its primary budget deficit next year, as previously proposed to Congress under new fiscal rules, given the importance of public funding for priority projects and construction investments.His comments hobbled local markets and reignited concerns about a larger-than-estimated increase in Brazil's public debt.

The stock market is approaching a 'once-in-a-generation' buying opportunity as profits are about to take off almost everywhere, investment firm saysBank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Canada Women's Soccer Team Seeks Revenge Against Brazil in Friendly MatchThe Canadian women's national soccer team is determined to win against Brazil in their upcoming friendly match, seeking revenge for their previous loss. The team's coach, Bev Priestman, emphasizes the importance of fixing their mistakes and preparing for the future, with an eye on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Canada Women's Soccer Team Seeks Revenge Against Brazil in Friendly MatchThe Canadian women's national soccer team is determined to win against Brazil in their upcoming friendly match, seeking revenge for their previous loss. The team's coach, Bev Priestman, emphasizes the importance of fixing their mistakes and preparing for the future, with an eye on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Canadian Soccer Legend Christine Sinclair to Play Against Brazil in HalifaxCanadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair will be playing against Brazil in Halifax before retiring. The women's national team is seeking revenge after losing 1-0 in the previous match.

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Canada seeks revenge against Brazil in friendly matchThe Canadian women's national team is determined to win against Brazil in their upcoming friendly match, after losing 1-0 in their previous encounter. Coach Priestman is focused on fixing the team's weaknesses and preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

CP24: Canadian Women Aim to Defeat Brazil in Halifax Soccer FriendlyCanadian women's soccer team is determined to win against Brazil in a friendly match taking place in Halifax. The team is focused on showcasing their skills and securing a victory.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CP24: Canadian women focus on beating Brazil in Halifax soccer friendlySoccer fans at the Wanderers Grounds will get a chance to see Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair take the pitch against Brazil before the captain packs up her cleats, women’s national team head coach Bev Priestman promised Monday, a day before the two international rivals match up for the second of two friendlies.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕