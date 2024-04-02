Brazil Advocates for Immunity of Heads of States Not Party to ICC

Brazil is advocating for the immunity of heads of states that are not party to treaties such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), which could favor Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the Group of 20 summit in Rio this year.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Advocates push Vancouver to hold off on demolishing park homeless campStop the Sweeps opposed to plans for moving residents out, citing safety and hygiene

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Ministers’ letters, advertising, and lobbying: advocates make final requests as 2024 budget process ...The Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

‘Don’t give rabbits as gifts for Easter,’ animal rights advocates urgeWith Easter just around the corner, animal rights advocates are once again warning the public to think carefully before giving rabbits as pets.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Advocates hope national school food framework gets green light as plan lands on Freeland’s deskThe proposed plan comes as food prices continue to cause political headaches for governments across Canada

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

‘Passed like a baton’: Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travelAdvocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Air Canada CEO, advocates clash at meeting on accessible travelAdvocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »