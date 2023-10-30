Bratt scores a pair to push Devils past Wild

Bratt scores a pair to push Devils past WildMcDavid expected to return for Oilers SundayPackers OLB Gary agrees to four-year, $107.5M extensionCFL: Argonauts 27, Redblacks 22Franklin was very excited to put on a performance in first start for ArgosLetcher Jr.

Bratt scores a pair to push Devils past WildJesper Bratt scored twice and added an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Devils' Nico Hischier Out with Upper-Body InjuryNew Jersey Devils ' forward Nico Hischier will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury. Hischier was injured in a collision with Buffalo Sabres' defenseman Connor Clifton, who received a match penalty for the hit. Hischier played a few more shifts but did not return for the third period. Hischier has two goals in seven games this season and had a career-high 80 points last season. Read more ⮕

Kelowna Rockets Suffer Weekend Losses to Spokane Chiefs and Wenatchee WildThe Kelowna Rockets faced defeat in their weekend games against the Spokane Chiefs and Wenatchee Wild , with the latter shutting them out for the first time this season. Despite their efforts, the Rockets were unable to score against the Wild 's solid defense and penalty kill. The team now looks to bounce back from their two-game losing streak in their upcoming match against the Victoria Royals. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Sabres' Connor Clifton Suspended Two Games for Illegal Check to HeadBuffalo Sabres defenceman Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games after delivering an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier. Hischier suffered an upper-body injury and will not play in the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild . Read more ⮕

Evander Kane scored once in a three-point outing and Zach Hyman collected one goal and one assist to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in the Heritage Classic outdoor game Sunday. Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais also scored for the Oilers, who won for just the second time in eight games this season before a crowd of 55,411 at Commonwealth Stadium. Leon Draisaitl collected two assists and captain Connor McDavid posted one assist in his return to action after missing two games due to an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 24 saves to record his first victory of the campaign. The Oilers ended a four-game losing streak. Nazem Kadri and A.J. Greer scored for the Flames, who have lost five straight games, all in regulation time. MacKenzie Weegar collected two assists and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots. Tyler Toffoli scored the tying goal and Erik Haula netted the go-ahead tally within a 44-second span early in the second period for New Jersey, which held off a late comeback bid by Minnesota to earn the victory in Newark, N.J. Jesper Bratt opened and closed the scoring for the Devils , who have won four of their last five games Read more ⮕

Hurricanes to Compete for ACAA Women's Soccer Conference TitleThe Holland Hurricanes will face the University King's College Blue Devils in the championship game, aiming to reclaim the conference title. Emily Lepine, the conference's player of the year, scored four goals in the semifinals to lead the Hurricanes to victory. Read more ⮕