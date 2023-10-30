Bratt scores a pair to push Devils past Wild

Haula sent a high shot past Fleury to snap a 2-2 tie at 6:54 of the middle period for his fifth goal this season and third in two games. Haula also scored twice in Friday’s 5-4 home win over Buffalo.

Bratt got his sixth of the season on the power play with 3:21 remaining in the second to give New Jersey a two-goal lead. He increased his season total to 14 points and gave the Devils a league-best 14 power-play goals.Minnesota had a power-play for the game’s final 1:37 but could not covert.Maroon scored his first goal with Minnesota to tie the game with 5:07 remaining in the opening period.

on Friday for which Clifton was suspended two games. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said before the game Hischier is day-to-day.

