Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough raises $13.5K for breast cancer research

13th annual Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough raises $13,000 for breast cancer research

Organizers say 6,842 bras were collected for the 13th annual Bras Around the Building campaign and now hang at Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre on Lansdowne St. West in Peterborough. The business provided $1 for each donated bra and other donations helped to raise $13,584 to support the Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer research.Organizers say 6,842 bras were collected and now hang at Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre at 1440 Lansdowne St. W.

Merrett Home Hardware agreed to donate $1 for each donated gently-used bra. Along with donations from businesses and individuals, the 2023 campaign raised $13,584 over the past four weeks — topping the $12,600 raised last year. headtopics.com

“My staff are pretty excited to have the store decorated for Halloween,” store owner Drew Merrett told Global News on Friday. “I never thought we would be decorating the whole store for Halloween with over 6,000 bras.”The funds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer research. Merrett says he has family who has been impacted by the disease.“It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it’s a good time to work towards solving and preventing breast cancer,” Merrett said.

He said the bras will hang at the store until Oct. 31 as a symbol of support for women battling breast cancer, to honour survivors and to remember those who have lost their battle. The public is invited to take photos. headtopics.com

“It has been great for customers just knowing that we are giving back to the community,” Merrett said. “This is a community event — it’s not a Merrett Home Hardware event. It’s great having the whole city involved.”Maine shootings renew scrutiny over state’s ‘yellow flag’ gun law

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 1 new death, moderate risk indexPeterborough Public Health reports six active COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities include one at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Read more ⮕

Transit union president says contract talks with City of Peterborough ‘shameful’The union representing transit workers and the city held conciliation on Wednesday with an officer appointed by the Ministry of Labour. Read more ⮕

Renovated building opens for women, children fleeing violent situationsThe complex features seven “second-stage” housing spaces and 12 permanent affordable apartments Read more ⮕

E-bike batteries catch fire twice in a month at same buildingToronto Fire Service (TFS) is reminding people to be extra mindful after two fires involving lithium ion batteries occurred at the same building this month. Read more ⮕

Peter Nygard says people couldn't get locked in his private suite at Toronto buildingTORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard told a jury Wednesday that 'under no circumstances' could someone get locked inside his private suite at his company's Toronto building, as there were several exit options. Read more ⮕

Peter Nygard says people couldn't get locked in his private suite at Toronto buildingTORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard told a jury Wednesday that 'under no circumstances' could someone get locked inside his private suite at his company's Toronto building, as there were several exit options. Read more ⮕