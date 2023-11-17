HEAD TOPICS

Brampton Mayor Calls for More Federal Help to House Asylum Seekers

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is urging the federal government to provide more funding to house asylum seekers in Peel Region after a man seeking refuge died while sleeping outside in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the man in his 40s was found without vital signs in a tent in the area of Dundas Street East and Dixie Road in Mississauga on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. The coroner has deemed the death not to be suspicious, but a post-mortem has been ordered to determine the exact cause, police said

