Brampton Mayor Calls for More Federal Help to House Asylum Seekers

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called for more federal help on Thursday to house asylum seekers, saying a man who sought refuge in Peel Region died while sleeping outside in Mississauga this week. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling for more federal help to house asylum seekers, saying a man who sought refuge in Peel Region died while sleeping outside this week.

Peel Regional Police said the man in his 40s was found without vital signs in a tent in the area of Dundas Street East and Dixie Road in Mississauga on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. The coroner has deemed the death not to be suspicious, but a post-mortem has been ordered to determine the exact cause, police said

