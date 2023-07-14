Brady Oliveira thrives in CFL career after Andrew Harris departure

They were teammates for just one season, but it was more than long enough for Andrew Harris to positively impact Brady Oliveira’s CFL career. Oliveira, 26, has registered consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons since Harris’s departure from Winnipeg following the 2021 campaign. And on Sunday, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back will make a third straight Grey Cup appearance when the Bombers face the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field.
Oliveira began 2021 as Harris’s understudy but ran for 429 yards (4.6-yard average) and two touchdowns in 13 games with Harris (662 yards, 5.4-yard average, three TDs) being limited to just six regular-season contests. Harris returned for the West Division final, rushing for 136 yards and a TD in a 21-17 win over Saskatchewan, then helped Winnipeg down Hamilton 33-25 in overtime at Tim Hortons Field for a second straight Grey Cup title. “My time with Andrew was great because I was really able to sit back and be patient knowing my time wasn’t there yet,” Oliveira said Wednesday during Winnipeg’s media da
Canada Headlines
