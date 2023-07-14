Brady Oliveira continues to dominate against Montreal Alouettes

Brady Oliveira has been a one-man wrecking crew against the Montreal Alouettes this season. The Winnipeg running back surpassed 100 yards rushing in both regular-season appearances versus Montreal. Oliveira will likely be a key figure again Sunday when the Bombers face the Alouettes in the Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field. Winnipeg swept the season series 2-0 with Oliveira leading the way. He ran for a combined 239 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries (6.
3-yard average) while registering three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Winnipeg native was a model of consistency against Montreal. He ran for 120 yards on 20 carries in a 17-3 Bombers road win July 1 before rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in leading the Bombers to a 47-17 home victory Aug. 24. But this isn’t the same Montreal squad, especially on defence. The Alouettes have reeled off seven straight wins, the last two being playoff victories over Hamilton (27-12) and a heavily favoured Toronto side (38-17 in East Division final) that posted a CFL-best 16-2 regular-season mar
Canada Headlines
