Brad Gushue leads Canadian team to victory at world men's curling championship

Sports News

Canada's Brad Gushue posted a pair of wins Tuesday to kick off a busy stretch for his St. John's, N.L.-based team at the world men's curling championship. Gushue posted a 7-4 victory over New Zealand's Anton Hood in the morning draw at the IWC Arena and then dumped American John Shuster 8-2 in the evening session. It was the first of four straight two-game days for the Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker. Canada was in sole possession of second place at 5-1 behind unbeaten Niklas Edin of Sweden (6-0), who beat New Zealand 11-7 in the afternoon draw. Italy's Joel Retornaz and defending champion Bruce Mouat of Scotland, both idle in the afternoon, were 4-2. Germany's Marc Muskatewitz took a 4-2 record into his late game against Czechia's Lukas Klima. The United States fell to 4-3. The top six teams in the 13-team field will make the playoffs. In Canada's opening game, the teams traded singles over the first four ends

Brad Gushue, Canada, Curling, World Men's Curling Championship, Victory, Second Place, Playoffs

Canada's Brad Gushue starts off the world men's curling championship with two wins. Gushue defeats New Zealand's Anton Hood and American John Shuster. Canada is currently in second place behind Sweden's Niklas Edin.

The top six teams will make the playoffs.

