Brad Gushue leads Canadian team to victory at world men's curling championship

Canada's Brad Gushue starts off the world men's curling championship with two wins. Gushue defeats New Zealand's Anton Hood and American John Shuster. Canada is currently in second place behind Sweden's Niklas Edin.

The top six teams will make the playoffs.

