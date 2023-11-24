BP's Leadership Crisis: A Culture of Protection?

Since the departure of BP's chief executive in September, the energy major has presented his departure as an isolated incident. However, former employees and shareholders argue that this is indicative of a culture that protects senior leaders and turns a blind eye to their missteps. Three of BP's last four chief executives have departed abruptly, raising questions about the company's leadership.





WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a company once valued close to $50 billionNEW YORK (AP) — WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.

