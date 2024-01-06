Boy orphaned in anti-Muslim attack expresses his longing for family and home

The boy left orphaned after an Islamophobic attack on the Afzaal family in London, Ont., in 2021 says he wishes he could still have his sister to fight with, his mom's cooking and the house he grew up in. The 11-year-old's statement was the culmination of two days of emotional testimony by relatives, friends and community members as the sentencing hearing for convicted killer Nathaniel Veltman wrapped up Friday.

Cousin Areeb Siddiqui read the victim impact statement of the 9-year-old boy left orphaned after an Islamophobic attack that killed his parents, sister and grandmother in June 2021, both in court and outside on Friday. The boy left orphaned after an Islamophobic attack on the Afzaal family says he wishes he could still have his sister to fight with, his mom's cooking and the house he grew up in. He also longs for the plans that will never happen, like being in a car with his sister driving after she finally got her licenc





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sentencing Hearing Continues for Man Convicted of Killing Muslim Family in LondonA sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021. His trial was heard in Windsor, Ont., but the sentencing proceedings, including victim impact statements, are taking place in London, where the attack took place.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Man on trial for stabbing death of 16-year-oldThe trial continues for a man accused of stabbing two youth, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy. Surveillance footage showed a fight breaking out near a bridge, leading to the victim collapsing and later succumbing to his injuries.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Hayao Miyazaki's Latest Film Tops North American Box OfficeHayao Miyazaki's latest film, 'The Boy and the Heron,' has become the first anime to top the North American box office. The film debuted with $12.8 million and is the first fully foreign production to achieve this feat in 2021.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Du Plessis Prepares for Upcoming Clash with StricklandDu Plessis enters the Octagon on the strength of a career-best eight-fight winning streak that now spans more than five years. He has secured 19 of his 20 professional victories by knockout, technical knockout or submission, giving him a prodigious 95% finish rate. As Du Plessis moves ever closer to his forthcoming clash with Strickland, a look at a few of the rivalries that have helped chart his course to this point:“Soldier Boy” leaned on his guile and experience to retain the Extreme Fighting Championship middleweight title, as he choked Du Plessis unconscious with a third-round guillotine in their EFC 33 main event on Aug. 30, 2014 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa. McLellan slammed the door 2:12 into Round 3. Champion and challenger pushed themselves to the brink of exhaustion and beyond in a thrilling back-and-forth battle

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Sentencing Hearing Continues for Man Convicted of Killing Muslim Family in LondonA sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021. His trial was heard in Windsor, Ont., but the sentencing proceedings, including victim impact statements, are taking place in London, where the attack took place.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »