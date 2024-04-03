Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany over hunting trophy dispute

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany amid a dispute over the import of hunting trophies. The African leader criticised the German government – particularly the environment ministry – for seeking to ban the import of trophies despite Botswana’s ”overpopulation” of elephants.
Earlier this year Germany’s environment ministry, which is headed up by Steffi Lemke of the Green party, raised the possibility of stricter limits on the import of hunting trophies due to poaching concerns. Masisi told Bild that Germany’s Green party could learn to cohabitate with elephants without hunting them. ”It is very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswan
