Boston Mayor Bans Fossil Fuels in New Construction

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an executive order banning the use of fossil fuels in new construction and major renovations of city buildings. The order eliminates the use of natural gas and heating oil in new municipal buildings and renovations affecting 75% or more of a building's square footage. The city of Boston will no longer be pursuing inclusion in a program that would allow it to ban fossil fuels from new construction.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.