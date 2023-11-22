Boston Bruins forward pleads not guilty, more women in NFL, ceasefire approved in Israel, billions for home building

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting wife. NFL's look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league. Canadian men 90 minutes away from qualifying for Copa America tournament.

Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. Israel's cabinet agreed late Tuesday to a deal that would see the release of dozens of hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, offering hope for Canadians still there. Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement. The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead





Boston Bruins sign Danton Heinen to one-year contractHeinen returns to the team that drafted him nearly a decade ago.

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk leaves game with injuryMatt Grzelcyk, defenseman for the Boston Bruins, left Monday night's game against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury. Grzelcyk has been a key player for the Bruins and has recorded impressive stats in previous seasons.

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy to Have Hearing for Illegal Check to the HeadBoston Bruins' defenseman Charlie McAvoy will have a hearing for an illegal check to the head and interference on Florida Panthers' defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

'Huge game' in Boston vs. Bruins is no time for Maple Leafs to sleep in againExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Matthew Poitras has been a surprise breakout for the Boston BruinsPoitras has three goals and two assists in nine games while taking over a second line role on a Bruins...

Boston Bruins place defenseman Ian Mitchell on waiversThe Bruins acquired Mitchell over the summer as part of the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to...

