Bosa Properties to Revise Plan for Two Hotels in Metro Vancouver

Bosa Properties is seeking to revise its original plan of one office building and one hotel into two hotels, in response to the strong demand for hotel rooms and to support tourism. The Metro Vancouver region is in dire need of hotel rooms and developers have now submitted new rezoning applications or altered their previous plans. Bosa Properties submitted its development application in 2022 for a 10-storey office building and a 10-storey hotel.

The company is now seeking to revise the plan into a 15-storey hotel and an 11-storey hotel, to address the significant shortfall of hotel rooms

