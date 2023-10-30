Boring and rowdy a terrible combination for House’s Question Period

Anyone unfortunate enough to happen upon Question Period in the last few weeks could be forgiven for thinking their screen was glitching or caught in a loop, such is the repetition of certain phrases during proceedings. “After eight long years… not worth the cost… not worth the risk… we will continue to be there … deliver for Canadians…” all scattered between jeering and insults by those without their microphones switched on.

The opposition should be needling the government on the problems their constituents feel are not being addressed, or to consider alternative policies, not seeing how many times they can trot out their campaign slogans in an hour. The government should be providing at least some semblance of information about the topic asked about, not repeating promises of “delivery” or “being there” for Canadians while castigating the opposition or former governments.

The Blazers and Giants faced off in a close game, with the Blazers tying the game in the third period. However, the Giants ultimately won in a shootout. Other WHL games included the Warriors defeating the Raiders, the Cougars shutting out the Pats, and the Hitmen defeating the Winterhawks.

