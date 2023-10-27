Bordering on paranoia: Communication breakdowns a nuisance and distraction in frustrating Blue Jays season

In the fourth part of a six-part series, Rob Longley breaks down what lies ahead for the Blue Jays after a disappointing 2023

Where to start with an organization that at times seemed to be so protective of the truth that it bordered on paranoia? The team’s ongoing grapple with transparency reached a head at Ross Atkins’ spectacular post-season press availability, when the general manager was defensive in describing what went down in the Twin Cities. Rather than contrition, a heated Atkins opted for re-distributing the blame during his Thanksgiving weekend summit at the Rogers Centre, an act that didn’t play well.

In the open wound of the immediate post game defeat, players weren’t shy about questioning the call ultimately made by manager John Schneider, but clearly suggested they believed its genesis was in the baseball operations department. headtopics.com

Manoah’s first demotion was relatively straight forward, an assignment to the Florida Complex League in June that the pitcher may not have liked, but was a move designed to determine the root of his struggles and get him back on track.

Fair enough, but the messaging put Schneider in an uncomfortable position when he was routinely asked about Manoah during his daily sessions with the media. At times, it felt like Schneider was sheepishly left to take the heat for the front office as the light-on-details drama played out. headtopics.com

