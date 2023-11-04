HEAD TOPICS

Book Recommendations from TikTok's #BookTok Community

The Next Chapter columnist and BookToker Bridget Raymundo shares books she discovered through the popular social media app known as TikTok.

The Next Chapter columnist and BookToker Bridget Raymundo shares books she discovered through the popular social media app known as TikTok. CBC Books producer Bridget Raymundo has made a name for herself on TikTok by sharing book recommendations and timely jokes with her more than 45,000 followers as @bridgelikesbooks on the social media platform. Raymundo is an avid participant within TikTok's popular books and literature subcommunity known as #BookTok.

Here's the list of #BookTok titles she discussed with The Next Chapter columnist gives us an inside perspective on the social media literary world known as BookTok, where back-list books turn into best sellers. is set in a world of magical beings including elves, faes and halflings. It is the story of Keera, a mysterious halfing who is known in the kingdom of Faeland as the King's Blade, a dangerous spy and assassin. When a figure known as the Shadow threatens the peace of the land, Keera is forced to track them down. Melissa Blair is an Anishinaabe-kwe writer of mixed ancestry who splits her time between Treaty 9 in Northern Ontario and Ottawa. She also has a BookTok account where she shares her favourite books. Blair has since released the second book in The Halfling Saga, is a gothic fantasy novel set in the fictional kingdom of Aluria where vampires and the gentry are constantly at odds

