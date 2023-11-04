Book Recommendations from TikTok's #BookTok Community

The Next Chapter columnist and BookToker Bridget Raymundo shares books she discovered through the popular social media app known as TikTok. CBC Books producer Bridget Raymundo has made a name for herself on TikTok by sharing book recommendations and timely jokes with her more than 45,000 followers as @bridgelikesbooks on the social media platform. Raymundo is an avid participant within TikTok's popular books and literature subcommunity known as #BookTok.

Here's the list of #BookTok titles she discussed with The Next Chapter columnist gives us an inside perspective on the social media literary world known as BookTok, where back-list books turn into best sellers. is set in a world of magical beings including elves, faes and halflings. It is the story of Keera, a mysterious halfing who is known in the kingdom of Faeland as the King's Blade, a dangerous spy and assassin. When a figure known as the Shadow threatens the peace of the land, Keera is forced to track them down. Melissa Blair is an Anishinaabe-kwe writer of mixed ancestry who splits her time between Treaty 9 in Northern Ontario and Ottawa. She also has a BookTok account where she shares her favourite books. Blair has since released the second book in The Halfling Saga, is a gothic fantasy novel set in the fictional kingdom of Aluria where vampires and the gentry are constantly at odds

