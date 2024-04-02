Bond Traders Load Up on Bearish Wagers as Rate-Cut Odds Dwindle

Bond traders are increasing their bearish wagers as the likelihood of a rate cut diminishes. Trump teases an upcoming announcement on abortion policy. Biden and Xi discuss the divestment of TikTok. Health insurers see a drop in stock prices due to disappointing Medicare Advantage rates. Intel reports widening losses at factories. Calpers hires Stephen Gilmore as the next CIO. Retailer Express holds talks for bankruptcy financing. A Swiss executive avoids prison in a tax scam case.

Endeavor Group agrees to a $13 billion buyout from Silver Lake. Enbridge begins a bond sale after a ratings cut. Brazil oil juniors battle for a merger. Oil options markets turn bullish due to rising geopolitical risks. US Steel union rejects a letter from Nippon Steel. Major US ports are reaching capacity limits. Tesla has a record quarter for energy storage. Senegal swears in Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the new president. Canada's..

