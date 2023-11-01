Bond Selloff Close to Over as Fed Is About to End Hiking Rates

“The risk-reward in Treasuries is decent going into 2024 — especially if economic activity slows down and rate cuts materialize,” said Spencer Hakimian, the founder of Tolou Capital Management. Those sharp increases caused bond prices to tumble, with the 10-year yield surging by more than four full percentage points from its pandemic low. The current levels are widely seen as providing interest payments large enough to ease the price hit if yields again start pushing higher.

That means the scale of any future bond selloffs are likely to be far more muted than the ones that have raced through the market since the Fed’s hikes began in March 2022. The sales announcement “came in slightly smaller than expected, but that is still an enormous amount of supply for the market to have to absorb,” said Michael de Pass, the global head of rates trading at Citadel Securities.

