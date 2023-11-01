Bond Selloff Close to Over as Fed Is About to End Hiking Rates

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Stock market news today: US stocks close higher in countdown to FedInvestors are weighing events in the bond market for any fallout for stocks as the Fed's meeting begins.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Stocks close October lower, 3rd straight month of declinesStocks closed October lower, clinching the third consecutive month of declines with surging bond yields playing a major role in the downturn. Yahoo Finance's...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Bill Gates' Former Assistant Close to Overtaking Him as 5th-Richest PersonSteve Ballmer, who started as Bill Gates' assistant and later became CEO of Microsoft, is now the world's 5th-richest person and is close to overtaking Gates in wealth.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Marketmind: Japan's dramatic FX, bond market divergenceExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Bank of Japan Announces Unscheduled Bond-Purchase Operation to Curb Yield GainsThe Bank of Japan has conducted an unscheduled bond-purchase operation in an attempt to slow down the increase in sovereign yields following a policy adjustment. The operation had minimal immediate impact on the benchmark 10-year bond yield, which reached a fresh decade-high of 0.97%. The yen also saw slight gains against the dollar. The BOJ has been increasing purchase amounts in regular operations to control the yield advance.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Republican US senator presses Fed officials on bond-buying policiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕