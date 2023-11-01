Bombers’ Brady Oliveira, Argos Chad Kelly finalists for CFL’s top player award

Kelly, 29, enjoyed a record-setting 2023 campaign, his first as Toronto’s starter. The 29-yar-old nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly won 15-of-16 starts – the .938 win percentage setting a league record by a starter with at least 14 starts – guiding the Argonauts to a franchise-best 16-2 record, which also tied the single-season league record for wins set in 1989 by Edmonton.

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Kelly finished 270-of-394 passing (68.5 per cent) for 4,123 yards (fourth overall) with 23 TDs (third-most) and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 40 times for 248 yards (6.2-yard average) and eight TDs (tied for second-most in the CFL).

Oliveira got the nod in the West ahead of CFL passing leader Vernon Adams Jr. of the B.C. Lions (4,769 yards), Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2,069 yards passing, 622 yards rushing in 10 starts), Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton (86 catches, 1,169 yards, five TDs) and Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Larry Dean (104 tackles).

Oliveira is also the West Division nominee as top Canadian. Montreal defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy, who had five interceptions (a league-high two returned for TDs), two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles, secured the East Division nomination.

At nine seasons, O’Shea, of North Bay, Ont., is the CFL’s longest-serving head coach. He has amassed a 96-62 record overall and has the most wins among active coaches. Pickett finished with 105 tackles (five for loss), 19 special-teams tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. He was part of a Toronto defence that finished first against the run (84 yards per game) and tops in sacks (68).

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCITIZEN: Bombers' Brady Oliveira, Argos Chad Kelly finalists for CFL's top player awardTORONTO — Rushing leader Brady Oliveira and record-setting quarterback Chad Kelly are the finalists for the CFL's outstanding player award.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Bombers' Brady Oliveira, Argos Chad Kelly finalists for CFL's top player awardTORONTO — Rushing leader Brady Oliveira and record-setting quarterback Chad Kelly are the finalists for the CFL's outstanding player award.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Bombers' Brady Oliveira, Argos Chad Kelly finalists for CFL's top player awardTORONTO — Rushing leader Brady Oliveira and record-setting quarterback Chad Kelly are the finalists for the CFL's outstanding player award.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Bombers’ Brady Oliveira, Mike O’Shea finalists for CFL’s top awardsThe CFL unveiled its individual finalists Wednesday in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine head coaches.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Kelly, Oliveira named Most Outstanding Player finalistsToronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly and Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira were named finalists for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award Wednesday.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Bombers expect home sellout streak to continue as CFL’s West Final approachesThe team has led the Canadian Football League in attendance for the second year in a row, and they're expecting another huge crowd for the upcoming West Final.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕