Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach. At Indiana, he insisted his base salary not exceed that of other professors. At Texas Tech, he sometimes gave back his salary because he didn’t think he earned it.

“He changed basketball in this state, the way you compete, the way you win,” Steve Alford, the leader of Knight’s last national championship team in 1987, once said. “It started in Indiana, but he really changed college basketball. You look at the motion offense and people everywhere used it.”

“We lost one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball today,” Krzyzewski said. “Clearly, he was one of a kind. He recruited me, coached me, mentored me and had a profound impact on my career and in my life. This is a tremendous loss for our sport and our family is deeply saddened.”

After a year as a high school assistant, Knight joined the staff of Tates Locke at West Point. In 1965, he took over as head coach at age 24. In six seasons, coaching the likes of Krzyzewski and Mike Silliman, his teams won 102 games and it was off to Indiana in 1971.

“One of the things that he said to our 1976 team, which I was fortunate enough to be a part of, was that you may never see another team like this again,” Indiana Board of Trustees chair Quinn Buckner said. “Well, I don’t know that we will ever see another coach like him again.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Legendary Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dead At 83Lydia is a HuffPost senior reporter in her hometown of San Francisco and a graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Journalism. She has worked at HuffPost since 2013, when she was selected for that year's class of editorial fellows.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight dead at 83Bobby Knight, pictured in 1987, was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball, has died. He was 83.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball, has died. He was 83.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83Often hot-tempered Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕